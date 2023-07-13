Qatar National Bank introduces multi-functional self-service machine

QNB Group is the “first bank” to introduce a new state of the art self-service machine in Qatar, in collaboration with NCR, a global leader in transformation technologies.

Located in QNB Place Vendome Mall branch, the new self-service machine is a game-changer in the banking industry, providing customers with unparalleled convenience and flexibility to manage their banking needs.

Customers can access a range of services including cash withdrawals, cheque deposits, chequebook printing, cards printing, and video teller. Additionally, the video teller feature allows customers to communicate with a remote teller via video conference, enabling them to complete a range of banking transactions, such as cash and cheque deposits, withdrawals, and transfers.

Designed to provide a fast and seamless banking experience, with a user-friendly interface it enables customers to carry out their transactions with ease. The Self-Service Machine also features the latest security technology, ensuring that all transactions are safe and secure.

"We are thrilled to be the first bank in Qatar to introduce our new multi-functional self-service machine, which is a significant step forward in our efforts to provide our customers with the best banking experience," said Adel Ali al-Malki, senior executive vice president, QNB Group Retail Banking.

"This self-service machine offers customers a wide range of banking services in a single and convenient location. We are confident that it will be a popular addition to our branch network and we will continue to evolve to exceed our customer’s expectations"

QNB is committed to investing in innovative solutions that help to simplify banking processes and provide customers with the flexibility and convenience they need in today's fast-paced world.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa.

Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to some 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advance products and services.

The total number of employees is 29,000 operating through 900 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,900 machines.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. ( Syndigate.info ).