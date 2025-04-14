Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) announced the provision of the 'Multiple Wallets per Mobile Number' feature in Qatar Mobile Payment (QMP) system, in line with the Third Financial Sector Strategy, and as part of QCB's ongoing efforts to enhance the mobile payment services in the country.

In a post on its X account (previously known as Twitter), QBC said that this feature allows the opening of two wallets for the same user using the same mobile number with different payment service providers. It also allows users to set one default account to receive all incoming transfers as well as manage the accounts and change the default account at any time.

QCB stressed that this step marks a significant advancement in mobile payment, enhancing the users' experience, fostering competition and innovation, and supporting financial inclusion, adding that it also underscores the bank's commitment to enhancing mobile payment services and further enhancing financial inclusion in the country.

