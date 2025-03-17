Doha, Qatar: Doha Bank proudly announces the launch of its Fintech and Innovation Hub, an initiative that underscores its commitment to advancing Qatar’s financial services ecosystem and the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) aspirations for fintech excellence.

This landmark endeavour aims to foster innovation, collaboration, and transformative solutions within the financial sector, reinforcing Qatar’s position as a global leader in financial innovation.

Inaugurated by Doha Bank Group Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal Al Thani, the hub serves as a dynamic platform to nurture emerging technologies, support fintech entrepreneurs, and collaborate with stakeholders across the financial and regulatory landscape. This initiative underscores Doha Bank’s proactive approach to sustainable growth and technological advancement.

Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal Al Thani remarked: “The Doha Bank Fintech and Innovation Hub embodies our commitment to Qatar National Vision 2030, serving as a catalyst for transforming financial services and fostering economic diversification. Our goal is to position Doha Bank as a leader in fintech innovation by creating a vibrant ecosystem where ideas flourish, regulatory frameworks advance, and global partnerships thrive. We invite all stakeholders to join us in shaping a future of growth, collaboration, and excellence.”

Doha Bank’s award-winning digital portal has already established a strong foundation for fintech partnerships by inviting global innovators to engage, co-create, and develop solutions with the bank. The portal exemplifies the bank’s commitment to inclusivity and its mission to become a pivotal partner for fintech enterprises worldwide.

The Fintech and Innovation Hub focuses on several critical priorities to foster a thriving fintech ecosystem. It creates an environment where creativity and innovation can flourish, supported by close collaboration with the QCB and other regulatory bodies to ensure compliance with national and international standards. By embracing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and digital payments, the hub accelerates digital transformation, enhancing customer experiences and operational efficiency. Furthermore, the hub provides mentorship, funding opportunities, and resources for start-ups to scale their operations.

Baiju Samuel, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer of Doha Bank commented: “As part of the Fintech and Innovation hub, our ambition is to actively partner with and co-create solutions alongside fintech innovators who offer bespoke solutions tailored to address evolving banking product needs. We aim to deliver next-generation financial solutions that are seamless, secure, and customer-centric, positioning Doha Bank as a leader in digital transformation and innovation.”

Aligned with QNV 2030, the hub contributes to the nation’s goals of economic diversification, technological innovation, and global competitiveness.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

The Peninsula Newspaper