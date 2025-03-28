

Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issues its first license in the country for Paylater to provide Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) services.

In a post on X platform on Thursday, QCB pointed out that issuing this license complements efforts to strengthen the financial technology sector, bringing the number of companies under QCB's supervision and oversight in the financial technology sector to 13.

