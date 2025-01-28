Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) mobile application allows consumers in Qatar to lodge direct complaints regarding product quality, service issues, and suspicious pricing.

This initiative reinforces the Ministry’s commitment to consumer protection and maintaining quality standards in the local market.

To submit a complaint, users select the “Complaints Service” from the “Popular Services” menu, where they can choose from various types, including Pricing and Sales, Product and Service, Advertising and Information, Invoice and Payment, Licensing and Compliance, and Health, Safety and Public Order.

Each type offers sub-options, ensuring customers can provide specific details about their issue.

To complete a complaint, users must provide their name, QID number, the establishment’s name and location, and an accompanying image.

The application forms part of MoCI’s broader strategy to safeguard market standards and consumer safety by giving consumers quick and convenient access to report concerns.

