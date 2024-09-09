The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in cooperation with Almana Motors Company, Qatar’s Ford dealership, has announced the recall of Ford F 150, 2024 model, as a possible malfunction in the instrument panel software package, causing the cluster overspeed telltale warning and the chime notfunctioning as intended when the vehicle speed exceeds 120 ± 5 km/h.

The ministry, in cooperation with Doha Marketing Services Co, Honda’s dealership in Qatar, has also recalled Honda Marine Engine BF250D, as the engine may suddenly stop due to broken alternator belt.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with Al Fardan Automobiles, Qatar’s BMW dealership, also announced the recall of BMW 320i Saloon, 420i Coupe, 520i Sedan, 120i,220i, X3 30i, X4 30i, X5 40i, X6 40i,650i, X1 sDrive20i, 116i, 118i, X3 2.5i, 328i, 318i, and 535i, 2004-2017 models, over possibility that the driver’s airbag is not installed correctly on the sports steering wheel, leading to a malfunction of the driver’s airbag.

The ministry said the recall campaigns come within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.

The ministry said that it will coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.

The ministry urged all customers to report any violations to its Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department, which processes complaints, inquiries and suggestions through Call Center: 16001, social media channels @mociqatar, the ministry’s mobile application available on iPhone and Android devices MOCIQatar

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

