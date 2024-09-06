DOHA-- Qatari Minister of Municipality Abdullah Al-Attiya said Thursday that food security is one of the key challenges to the Gulf countries amid climate change, population growth pressure, and global market volatility.

The Qatari minister made the remarks while addressing the 36th meeting of the Gulf Technical Committee for Food and Agricultural Standards, held in the Qatari capital of Doha, with the State of Kuwait participating.

He underlined that it is essential to adopt holistic national and regional strategies to shore up self-sufficiency and secure food sustabinility amid heavy reliance upon imports to answer food needs, a thing that subjects the Gulf countries to foreign volatility. He also called for developing policies that buttress sustainable agriculture, stimulate investments in local farming, and introduce modern agricultural technology that could result in boosting production and cutting consumption.

For his part, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi said the member countries attach paramount significance to food security which has become the main concern of many countries in the region and worldwide.

Speaking at the pan-Gulf gathering, he said the GCC Secretariat General, through all its strategic partnerships with the region's countries and blocs, makes this significant issue one of its top priorities.

The GCC chief touted wonderful blueprints, distinguished programs, and earnest steps being taken by all the GCC countries in order to ensure food security.

Acting Director-General of the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR) Asmaa Al-Otaibi led the Kuwaiti delegation partaking in the event. (end) sss.mt

