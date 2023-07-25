Qatar is considered one of the leading countries in the Middle East in technological transformation and investment in digital innovation as the Qatari government adopts an ambitious digital strategy aimed at enhancing the digital economy and achieving sustainable development for its citizens, experts have said.

Within this strategy, Qatar seeks to develop its technological infrastructure and information technology.

The telecommunications sector in Qatar has witnessed significant improvements, with advanced communication networks and comprehensive wireless coverage being provided, supporting the widespread use of digital technology and boosting business and innovation.

Dr Bandar Al Hamad, a professor of technology, highlighted the importance of collaboration and partnerships in realising Qatar’s digital ambitions.

He emphasised that forging strategic alliances with leading technology companies and research institutions worldwide would enable Qatar to leverage global expertise and stay at the forefront of technological advancements.

Dr Hamad stressed the significance of investing in digital skills development and education.

He stated, “To fully capitalise on the potential of our digital strategy, Qatar must invest in nurturing a skilled and tech-savvy workforce. This entails focusing on digital literacy programmes, upskilling existing talent and encouraging young minds to pursue careers in technology and innovation.”

In line with the country’s vision, Qatar’s digital strategy also involves promoting a culture of entrepreneurship and supporting startups, he opined.

Dr Hamad believes that empowering local entrepreneurs and providing them with the necessary resources and support would lead to groundbreaking innovations and contribute to the growth of the digital ecosystem in Qatar. He emphasised that data privacy and cybersecurity are critical pillars of the digital strategy, underlining the government’s commitment to safeguarding data and protecting citizens’ privacy in an increasingly interconnected world.

He added that robust cybersecurity measures and regulations are being implemented to ensure the integrity and confidentiality of digital information.

Qatar’s digital strategy is not limited to domestic objectives but also encompasses regional and global collaborations, he said, stressing the country’s role as a regional hub for technology and innovation, with aspirations to foster cross-border partnerships and share knowledge and best practices with neighbouring countries.

Dr Hamad shed light on Qatar’s forward-thinking approach to becoming a technological powerhouse as the country’s digital strategy, driven by a focus on innovation, artificial intelligence, skills development, entrepreneurship, data privacy and international collaboration position it at the forefront of the digital revolution.

With a clear vision and proactive measures, Qatar is well on its way to achieving its ambitions and leaving a lasting impact on the global technology landscape, he said.

Eng Ashraf Abu Zir, an expert in digital innovation and technology infrastructure, underscored the holistic approach that Qatar is taking towards digital education.

He highlighted that the government is not only focusing on enhancing technological infrastructure but also on fostering a culture of digital literacy among its citizens.

In addition to providing online educational platforms, he said Qatar is actively encouraging the integration of technology in the classroom.

“The implementation of smart classrooms and interactive learning tools is part of Qatar’s vision to create an engaging and innovative educational environment. By equipping schools and universities with state-of-the-art technological devices, we aim to enhance the overall learning experience for students and educators,” Eng Abu Zir explained.

He also spoke about the importance of professional development for educators.“Qatar is investing in comprehensive training programmes to equip teachers with the necessary skills to effectively incorporate technology into their teaching methodologies. By empowering educators with digital tools and knowledge, the country aims to create a dynamic and forward-looking educational ecosystem,” he said.

Qatar’s commitment to digital education extends beyond formal schooling, he said, emphasising that continuous learning and upskilling are essential components of the country’s strategy.

He said, “Qatar is promoting e-learning platforms and digital resources for lifelong learning, enabling citizens to acquire new skills and knowledge at their own pace.”

To ensure the success of these initiatives, Eng Abu Zir stressed the importance of public-private partnerships.

He highlighted that collaboration between the government, private sector and educational institutions is essential for the effective implementation and sustainability of digital education efforts.

He also mentioned the role of advanced technologies like virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) in transforming the learning landscape.

“Qatar is exploring the potential of immersive technologies to revolutionise education. By leveraging VR and AR, we can create interactive and experiential learning opportunities that go beyond traditional textbooks,” he said.

Dr Zayed Al Osaimi, digital projects manager in Qatar, elaborated on the various initiatives and programmes that Qatar has implemented to enhance digital education and empower educators and students alike.

He said the government has established centres of excellence in educational technology and digital transformation, where educators receive specialised training and support to integrate technology effectively in the learning process.

He added that Qatar is actively collaborating with leading educational institutions and technology companies globally to exchange best practices and stay at the forefront of educational innovation.

Dr Osaimi stressed that these international partnerships are crucial for nurturing a culture of continuous improvement and knowledge-sharing in the field of digital education.

Regarding the emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship, Dr Osaimi commended Qatar’s commitment to creating a thriving ecosystem for startups and small businesses.

He said, “The government’s support extends beyond financial aid, as it also includes mentorship programmes, access to networking events and streamlined regulatory processes to encourage the growth of innovative ventures.”

Dr Osaimi discussed how Qatar’s digital strategy also involves fostering collaboration between academia and industry, pointing out that initiatives like technology transfer programmes and research grants encourage universities and research institutions to work closely with businesses to address real-world challenges and drive technological advancements.

“The digital strategy’s focus on innovation extends to research and development in emerging technologies,” Dr Osaimi stated. “Qatar is investing in cutting-edge research in fields like artificial intelligence, blockchain and the Internet of Things. By supporting pioneering research projects, the country aims to push the boundaries of technological innovation and create solutions that benefit society.”

He also emphasised that the government is actively promoting a culture of innovation and creativity among the youth as Qatar organises innovation challenges, hackathons and competitions that encourage young minds to come up with inventive solutions to societal problems, fostering a generation of innovators and problem solvers.

Asmaa Salama, an investor in the technology industry, underscored the various ways in which the Qatari government actively fosters an enabling environment for entrepreneurship and startups.

She pointed out that the government’s support goes beyond financial backing, as it also includes creating a conducive regulatory and legal framework that encourages business growth and innovation.

She underlined that the government’s commitment to supporting startups is reflected in the establishment of specialised startup incubators and accelerators, initiatives provide budding entrepreneurs with access to mentorship, networking opportunities and essential resources to nurture their ventures from ideation to commercialisation.

Salama praised the government’s efforts in promoting a culture of entrepreneurship and risk-taking in Qatar.

She said, “The government’s advocacy for entrepreneurship has inspired a wave of creative thinking and risk-taking among the youth. This newfound entrepreneurial spirit is transforming Qatar’s business landscape and driving forward a dynamic startup ecosystem.”

She reiterated the role of public-private partnerships in supporting startups, stressing that the government collaborates closely with private sector stakeholders, including established businesses and investors, to facilitate knowledge exchange and promote investment in innovative ventures.

Salama also commended the government’s efforts in fostering an inclusive ecosystem for startups.

She emphasised that there is a particular focus on empowering women entrepreneurs and encouraging diversity within the startup community. Initiatives like mentorship programmes and targeted funding opportunities aim to break down barriers and ensure that all aspiring entrepreneurs have an equal opportunity to succeed.

She affirmed the importance of continuous support for scaling startups, adding that the government’s commitment does not end with the initial funding but extends to providing resources for growth and expansion, helping startups to realize their full potential in the market.

Salama’s insights underscore the proactive role played by the Qatari government in supporting entrepreneurship and startups. Through financial backing, conducive regulatory policies, public-private partnerships, and inclusive initiatives, the government has created an ecosystem that fosters innovation, propels business growth, and positions Qatar as a regional hub for technological advancement and entrepreneurial excellence.

Qatar’s digital strategy receives comprehensive support from both the government and the private sector, reflecting the country’s commitment to advancing the technology sector and achieving sustainable development that benefits its youth and society at large.

Qatar is gearing up for a promising digital future, striving to achieve innovation, sustainability and prosperity by developing digital technology, improving communication infrastructure and promoting entrepreneurship and innovation. This technological transformation marks a qualitative leap that mirrors Qatar’s ambitious aspirations in the 21st century.

