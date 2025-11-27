Doha, Qatar: The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) today announced a new partnership with DAS Intellitech, a global leader in smart solutions, to support the establishment of its first Middle East and North Africa (MENA) headquarters in Doha, marking a key milestone in DAS Intellitech’s global expansion.

The new headquarters will function as a central hub for the company’s operations and serve as a base for research and development of advanced solutions tailored to the market.

It will also foster collaboration with local SMEs, academic institutions and research centres to drive innovation, digitalisation and sustainable growth in Qatar.

Announced during the inaugural edition of MWC Doha, the partnership was commemorated through a signing ceremony by Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO, Invest Qatar and Claire Liu, Head of Global Business, DAS Intellitech.

DAS Intellitech Founder and Chairman, Liu Bang, said: “Our Qatar office will operate as a strategic base to serve the broader Middle East region, an important milestone in our global growth strategy. The country’s dynamic economy, world-class infrastructure and forward-looking investment policies present the perfect environment for innovation and expansion. Qatar’s commitment to fostering technological advancement and sustainable development aligns seamlessly with our vision, making it the ideal location for us to drive smart solutions tailored to the region’s needs. Whenever I meet with my friends, I always recommend that they visit the Middle East, especially Qatar, home to some of the most stunning modern cities and landscapes.”

Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO of Invest Qatar, said: “We are pleased to welcome DAS Intellitech to Qatar, whose presence will strengthen the country’s thriving knowledge economy and bolster its position as a centre for technological innovation in the MENA region. Their entry underscores how Qatar’s strategic location, digital infrastructure and business-friendly ecosystem make it an ideal gateway for companies looking to enter the thriving MENA market. We are committed to continue attracting investment within the digital technology sector, in line with the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3).”

Recently, Invest Qatar visited the DAS Intellitech’s headquarters to explore its cutting-edge technologies and gained deeper insights into its comprehensive capabilities.

