Qatar - The General Directorate of Traffic at the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced a 60-day extension of the deadline for rectifying the status of vehicles whose licenses have expired and exceeded the legal period stipulated in Article No. 11 of Traffic Law No. 19 of 2007.

The grace period, according to a statement by MoI on X, came into effect Thursday and the vehicle status can be rectified within the given period in order to avoid the approved legal procedures.



MoI clarified that this decision is based on the announcement issued on July 27, 2025, whereby the deadline has been extended for an additional 60 days from August 28. This extension aims to provide vehicle owners with the opportunity to complete the required procedures within the specified time-frame to avoid legal accountability. The grace period was announced as part of efforts to regulate vehicle status and ensure compliance with traffic laws and regulations.



The ministry has warned that failure to register the vehicle within the deadline may lead to its deletion from the records of the General Directorate of Traffic. Earlier, during an interview with Qatar TV, Lieutenant-Colonel Hamad Ali al-Muhannadi, head of the Registration Section at the Licensing Affairs Department at the General Directorate of Traffic, said that there are no exceptions in this regard. “Failure to follow the rules will result in the enforcement of the law. The law applies to all vehicles,” he said, adding that innovations have made the procedures easy and the technical inspection takes 10-15 minutes.



“Renewing insurance can be done online and renewal of the vehicle can be easily done through Metrash,” Lt-Col al-Muhannadi said, noting that the violations can be checked and cleared through Metrash or the MoI website.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).