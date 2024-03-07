Doha - Qatar Charity (QC) announced the establishment of the world\'s largest orphan city in a press conference held to launch its "Endless Giving" campaign for the 1445 AH 2024 Ramadan.

The campaign aims, in addition to establishing this massive project for orphans, to implement several seasonal projects (Feed the Fasting, Eid Clohing, and Zakat Al-Fitr) in 41 countries, including Qatar, across the globe. Furthermore, the campaign will work towards executing a set of various developmental projects outside Qatar.

The campaign is expected to benefit 4.2 million people from its projects valued at more than QR 430 million. This is contingent upon the expected donations and the anticipated support from benefactors for the campaign.

In a press conference, Ahmad Yousef Fakhroo, CEO\'s assistant for the Resources Development and Media sector, urged philanthropists to support the current campaign "Endless Giving" so that Qatar Charity can successfully deliver its seasonal Ramadan projects to millions of internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees, disaster victims, the impoverished, and the needy worldwide, as well as to provide aid to those in debt and humanitarian situations within Qatar, and implement qualitative developmental projects that make a significant impact on the lives of the targeted beneficiaries, ensuring a dignified life for them.

He also expressed gratitude to the media outlets and social media influencers for their significant role in introducing Qatar Charity\'s projects and providing support for its various campaigns.

Fakhroo explained that Qatar Charity has named its Ramadan campaign "Endless Giving" to draw attention to the importance of investing the blessed month of Ramadan in giving and extending a helping hand to the needy and the poor, in order to reach the status of altruism (preferring others over oneself even when in need), which is considered by scholars as the highest level of generosity and the most complete form of benevolence.

Nawaf Al Hammadi, CEO\'s assistant for the international operations and programs sector at Qatar Charity, stated that Qatar Charity, with the support from donors, would work on implementing many projects in 40 countries globally through its field offices and local partners. He added that emphasis will be placed on crisis and disaster-stricken countries, such as Palestine, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, and Bangladesh (including Rohingya refugees)He indicated that these projects would include \'Feed the Fasting\', \'Zakat al-Fitr\', and \'Eid Clothing\', in addition to establishing the world\'s largest orphan city, implementing many other projects such as wells, houses for the poor, and mosques, and sponsoring 5000 orphans. These QR-335 million projects, are expected to benefit 3.3 million individuals.

The orphan city, which is to be established in Istanbul, Turkiye, spans over 88,000 square meters. It will accommodate 2000 orphans (1200 resident orphans from various countries and 800 non-resident ones benefiting from its diverse educational and healthcare services). The city will have a school, two student dormitories, a dining hall, workshop and training buildings, indoor and outdoor sports facilities, a swimming pool, a mosque, gardens, and green spaces, as well as administrative, guest, and reception buildings and big meeting hall.

Al Hammadi urged the benefactors of in Qatar and around the world to support the establishment of the world\'s largest orphan city, as well as other charitable projects of Qatar Charity.

"Feed the Fasting," campaign consists of either ready-to-eat Iftar meals or essential food packages for a family for the whole month of Ramadan. The project worth nearly QR 18.5 million is expected to benefit over 362,000 persons.

The Zakat Al-Ftir project contributes to deliver assistance to needy families during Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr. The project valued at approximately QR 9.2 million is expected to benefit nearly 611,000 persons. "Eid Clothing," campaign aims to bring joy to the hearts of 7,160 orphans on Eid Al-Fitr, at a cost exceeding QR 1.4 million. Speaking about Qatar Charity\'s Ramadan projects within Qatar, Faisal Rashid Al Fehaida, CEO\'s assistant for the Programs and Community Development sector, said, "The total number of people expected to benefit from these projects is around 920,000 individuals, with a total value exceeding QR 95 million. He urged donors to extend a helping hand to those around them, especially during the holy month, to reunite the families of those in debt, support medical cases, and sponsor low-income families, in addition to implementing various Iftar projects for workers, families with limited income, orphans, and expatriates.

Al Fehaida focused on supporting the Alaqraboon platform, as it simplifies the procedures for delivering assistance to those in need as quickly as possible, aiming to enhance social solidarity. He indicated that financial assistance will be provided in Ramadan to those in debt, emergency, and medical situations. He mentioned that financial support would be extended to widows, divorced women, and low-income families, in addition to providing educational support and other forms of assistance. Al Fuhaida aims, with the support of benefactors, to deliver assistance valued at around QR 75 million through the platform, while expecting the number of beneficiaries to reach over 2,600 cases, including individuals and families.

He explained that there would be many types of the \'Feed the Fasting\' project, and Iftar tables are expected to be organized across the country. He indicated that these projects\' total value is expected to exceed QR 17 million, with approximately 900,000 beneficiaries. These projects include \'Mobile Iftar for Farm Workers\', \'Iftar Tables for Labors\' for the whole month in 39 locations, and \'Ramadan Supply\' for families with limited income, widows, and expatriate families, as well as shoping coupons. They also comprise the \'From-Home-to-Home\' project that will distribute meals prepared by Qatari families to families with limited income, and Mobile Iftar that includes Iftar snacks for those unable to reach home before the Adhaan (call) of the Magribh prayer.

Furthermore, they encompass Iftar for Expatriates, which are collective Iftar tables organized for expatriate communities, and Charity Kitchen, in which Qatari personalities and volunteers cooperate to prepare meals for low-income families, in addition to Ramadan Soqya, which distributes water bottles to worshipers in mosques during Ramadan. Al Fuhaida pointed out that there will be other projects, which will be implemented within Qatar during the holy month, the most important of which are: Zakat Al-Fitr worth Over QR 1.1 million is to support 600 low-income families (3000 individuals). Eid Gifts for Orphans and Children of Low-Income Families:

An amount of money is given, as a gift, to orphans sponsored by Qatar Charity, and to children from low-income families to share the joy of Eid with them. Some 2,300 children are expected to benefit from the QR 920,000 Eid gift projects. As for the projects and cultural, community, and volunteer events that will be implemented during Ramadan, Al Fuhaida explained that they include a diverse range, the most important of which are: Khair Home: This is a challenge between Qatari families to promote humanitarian values and support charitable projects. Each family allocates and designs a corner, as a charitable exhibition, at home, where produced and ready-made materials (sweets and toys) will be sold.

The family will invite the relatives and their children to visit the corner and buy the items, in addition to organizing many important activities for them. Then the proceeds from sales throughout the holy month are collected and allocated to implement a charitable project, chosen by the families, as a reward for them. Al Fuhaida indicated that there will be special events for volunteers, the most important of which is: Initiatives Challenge: This is a humanitarian competition among various voluntary initiatives that compete in Ramadan to present the best community program with creative ideas. \'Kullu Mashrook Mabrook\': This event will be participated in by Qatar Charity\'s volunteers, who will prepare Iftar meals.

This aims to explore various communities\' culture related to their traditional foods in Ramadan and foster stronger connections and communication among them. In conclusion, he emphasized that there would be a collective Iftar event dedicated to the orphans sponsored by Qatar Charity, and their mothers through the \'Future\'s Leaders\' program, in addition to holding other activities and organizing lectures in Ramadan. Qatar Charity, as part of its awareness efforts, produces purposeful media programs that are broadcasted in Ramadan, in cooperation with Qatari media outlets. Additionally, it collaborates with partner digital platforms through social media to create and broadcast diverse awareness programs.

