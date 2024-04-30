RIYADH — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman held wide ranging talks with a number of world leaders in Riyadh on Monday. The talks were held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Special Meeting.



The leaders included US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Cameron, Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.



During the meetings, the leaders discussed bilateral relations and cooperation and ways to further strengthen them. They also reviewed the regional and international developments, foremost of which was the situation in the Gaza Strip, including efforts exerted to stop Israeli military operations in Gaza and deal with their security and humanitarian repercussions.



From the Saudi side, the meetings were attended by several ministers, ambassadors and senior officials. They included Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Ambassador to US Princess Reema bint Bandar, Minister of State, Cabinet Member and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban, Saudi Ambassador to the United Kingdom Prince Khalid bin Bandar, Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Saudi Ambassador to Malaysia Musaed Al-Salim, Advisor at the Royal Court Muhammad Al-Tuwaijri, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Al-Malki, and Saudi Ambassador to Jordan and non-resident Ambassador to Palestine Nayef Al-Sudairi. High ranking officials from the US, UK, Malaysia, Pakistan and Palestine also attended the meetings.



During the meeting, the Crown Prince and Mahmoud Abbas discussed the military escalation and the worsening conditions in Gaza, which threaten the lives of civilians and the security and stability of the region. The Crown Prince emphasized the Kingdom’s efforts to engage with all international and regional parties to halt the ongoing escalation and prevent its spread in the region.



He also stressed the Kingdom’s firm rejection of forced displacement of Palestinians, as well as the Kingdom’s constant support for the Palestinians to attain their legitimate right to a dignified life, fulfil their aspirations, and achieve a just and lasting peace.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).