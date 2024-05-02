Egypt - During a recent meeting in Cairo, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his French counterpart, Stephane Ségournet, underscored the critical need for a ceasefire in Gaza and progress towards a two-state solution.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Ahmed Abu Zeid, highlighted that the visit aimed to bolster ongoing consultations and coordination efforts to address the crisis in Gaza and mitigate regional tensions. Ségournet also shared insights from his recent diplomatic engagements in Israel and Lebanon.

The discussions focused on the current truce negotiations between Hamas and Israel, facilitated by Egypt, aiming to secure a ceasefire and facilitate prisoner exchanges. Minister Shoukry reiterated Egypt’s commitment to proposing viable solutions to end the violence and restore peace.

Furthermore, the French minister expressed his nation’s support for Arab initiatives to resolve the Palestinian issue, leveraging France’s role as a Security Council permanent member and advocate for Palestinian rights.

Both ministers agreed on the necessity of recognizing a Palestinian state within the 4 June 1967, borders to foster the establishment of an independent state and enhance the prospects for peace.

They jointly condemned any Israeli actions that could undermine the Palestinian cause, particularly the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, and opposed any ground military operations in Rafah due to the severe humanitarian implications and regional stability risks.

Lastly, the ministers addressed Gaza’s dire humanitarian situation, with Shoukry calling for increased humanitarian assistance and urging Israel to facilitate aid delivery by opening land crossings.

