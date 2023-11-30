Pakistan is willing to pursue all venues of cooperation with the State of Kuwait in reflection of the strong and historic relations linking the two countries, Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Wednesday.

During a KUNA interview, Prime Minister Kakar said that the Kuwaiti leadership showed keen interest to develop and further strengthen the relationship.

Kakar added that both countries needed to be more engaged, stating, "We are taking up this opportunity to develop this relation with the Kuwaiti people and government. There are many areas we can expand (ties) in from agriculture, food security, IT Defense area, mining, and there are many areas where mutual interest can converge. From regional issues, global issues, climate change and others." He commended His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for his "personality", adding, "We enjoyed his openness, and his depth and honest understanding of the issues." "We highly appreciate this kind of leadership that takes difficult questions and issues but come up with a very reasonable, honest and pragmatic approach." On current signed agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoU), Kakar said, "There were more than a dozen MoU's in different sectors from IT to agriculture to water interventions and we are expecting them not be the last it's just the beginning of a new era." On economic relations, he said that Kuwait, when it came to demography, is a small nation, but held an utmost important role in the region and global affairs.

"And there is a huge transformation to modernize Kuwaiti economy and diversifying their investment portfolios," he affirmed, adding, "Pakistan is the destination where they can take the diversification and exploit the region connectivity, our connectivity to the Chinese economy and central Asia and for us here in the GCC." "The region is opening up, the region is awakening and I feel Kuwait got a pivotal central leadership role to play in that," he pointed out.

Prime Minister Kakar's visit to Kuwait coincided with the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations.

He met during his visit with His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and met other Kuwaiti officials. (end) yt.gta

