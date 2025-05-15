U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that hostilities between Pakistan and India were settled, after he urged the two countries to focus on trade instead of war.

He told U.S. troops at a base in Qatar during a Gulf tour that Pakistan and India were happy with that.

The nuclear-armed neighbours halted their worst fighting in nearly three decades after agreeing to a ceasefire on Saturday, following diplomacy and pressure from the United States.

