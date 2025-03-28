Bahrain - Thousands of homeowners could be provided with relief under an initiative to drop old residential and social housing violations and allow reconciliation for unrecorded violations instead of strict penalties.

The move, spearheaded by Northern Municipal Council services and public utilities committee chairman Abdulla Al Thawadi, was unanimously approved during a recent council meeting.

The move aims to resolve long-standing building violations, particularly in residential areas and social housing projects.

The proposal recommends dropping old building violations by applying Articles 18 and 383 of the Criminal Procedures Law, which allows violations to be dismissed after a certain period.

It also seeks reconciliation in cases where no official violation record exists, instead of imposing penalties.

Mr Al Thawadi stressed the importance of resolving this issue, which has been dragging on for years.

“Many homeowners find themselves in a difficult situation where they cannot renovate or expand their homes due to unresolved building violations,” he explained.

“This proposal provides a fair and practical solution that benefits both the government and citizens.

“If implemented, this initiative could provide relief to thousands of homeowners while streamlining Bahrain’s urban planning framework.”

Mr Al Thawadi highlighted that recent urban development regulations support such measures, making it easier for citizens to rectify their situations while avoiding unnecessary financial burdens.

“In a news article in 2022, the former works, municipalities affairs and urban planning minister said that old and new construction violations are subject to regularisation, except in cases where legal action is explicitly required,” he explained.

“There are economic and social benefits associated with reconciliation of old violations, which can generate revenue for the municipality before they are automatically dropped due to the statute of limitations.

“The introduction of new urban planning standards calls for flexible approaches to older violations.

“Some violations occur in social housing projects due to changes in unit sizes or family expansions, making strict enforcement impractical, illogical and unreasonable.”

He added that many homeowners cannot secure housing renovation loans due to unresolved violations.

“Since Bahrain’s Eskan (Housing) Bank requires a valid building permit, old violations prevent citizens from accessing financial assistance.”

The council’s financial, administrative and legislative committee chairman Dr Mohsin Abdulla also supported the move, highlighting its positive impact on urban development and social stability.

“We must recognise that urban development is a dynamic process,” he stated. “This proposal balances legal enforcement with social realities, ensuring that families are not unfairly burdened by outdated violations.

“At the same time, it encourages compliance with new regulations.”

The proposal has been referred to Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak for review.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).