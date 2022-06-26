Members of the Jordan Economic Forum (JEF) have stressed the importance for Jordanian exports to benefit from the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the Kingdom and the countries of North America to enhance their presence in the Mexican market.

During a panel discussion between the JEF and Mexican Ambassador to Jordan Roberto Rodriguez Hernandez, forum members called for diversifying the base of exchanged goods and focusing on certain items of great importance to the countries, such as potash and phosphate, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Saturday, citing a JEF statement.

JEF members also called for enhancing tourism activities and launching a direct flight between the countries.

Hernandez called for enhancing commercial and investment relations between Mexico and Jordan in a way that positively reflects their joint interests, stressing that the Kingdom is a “stable country and a gateway for various markets in the region”.

He also said that Mexicans look at Jordan as a tourist destination rich with archaeological and religious sites, stressing his country’s keenness to enhance cooperation to increase tourist exchange between the countries.

The diplomat said that Jordan has “several incentives and advantages for starting investments”, stressing that the embassy is exerting its “best efforts” to encourage businesspeople and enhance communication to start investment partnerships between the countries.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

JT