Muscat – The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism concluded a road show across India on Monday, securing numerous partnership agreements to boost tourism in the sultanate.

Kicking off in New Delhi on July 24, the promotional events were held in Jaipur and Kolkata before ending in Mumbai on July 31. The concluding event in Mumbai drew participation of approximately 200 tourism entities, marking significant attendance of tourism firms and the Indian press.

Asmaa bint Salim al Hajri, Deputy Director General for Tourism Promotion at the ministry, remarked on the favourable outcome of the shows, stating these saw a high level of engagement from Omani tourism businesses and their Indian counterparts. “This led to the signing of multiple agreements that aim to mutually enhance tourism in the sultanate,” she added.

The ministry’s objective behind these promotional tours and road shows in global tourism markets like India, is to appeal to a broad spectrum of potential visitors, Asmaa added. The events help understand the specific needs of these markets better, and to present Oman’s potential as a compelling tourism and entertainment destination to travel agencies and media outlets.

Event participants affirmed the promotional initiative’s success in India and applauded the ministry’s efforts to elevate Oman’s tourism industry. They highlighted the ministry’s effective services and offers and appreciated the numerous meetings held to discuss potential partnerships across the tourism sector to boost its competitiveness.

