Muscat: More than 23,000 citizens have been employed in the Sultanate of Oman during the first six months of 2022, an official from the Labour Ministry said.

Salim Al Badi, Director General of the Directorate General of Labour in the Muscat Governorate said in an interview with an Omani radio: "The ministry’s step for this year came with clear indicators that prepare for the supreme goal of caring for national cadres, rehabilitating and training them, as well as providing them with the labour market."

On employment indicators in the Sultanate of Oman, Al Badi said: "The plan is aimed to provide 35,000 job opportunities. The indicators of employment and replacement in the public and private sectors came during the first half of this year with positive results, represented in appointing 23,271 citizens to work in the public and private sectors, 10,454 of them are in the government sector, while 12,817 citizens in the private sector."

"The Ministry gives priority to those who terminate their services from private sector facilities. Therefore we have a department dedicated for this purpose under the name of the Department of Follow-up of Omanis who terminated their services," Al Badi added.

