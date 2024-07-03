Open Door VC initiative seen to spur growth in Qatar’s startup ecosystem

Stakeholders in Qatar's startup ecosystem stand to gain from a programme aimed at supporting startup owners and entrepreneurs in addressing a wide variety of challenges.The "Open-Door VC programme", which will be launched soon by Rasmal Ventures, takes a page from the "office hour," where university professors and teaching assistants in the US schedule a meeting with their students outside class hours.Alexander Wiedmer, partner, Rasmal Ventures, made the announcement during Startup Grind Qatar's regular panel discussion, where he was joined by colleague Soumaya Ben Beya Dridje, junior partner. The event was moderated by Startup Grind Doha chapter director Indica Amarasinghe.Wiedmer explained that the 'Open-Door VC programme' is part of Rasmal Ventures' commitment to support the country's startup ecosystem. While Qatar has an abundance of workshops and fora that provide advice and other helpful resources to entrepreneurs, he noted that the programme adds to this by addressing a startup's concerns in detail.Each month, we will dedicate a morning or afternoon to having in-person meetings with startups.One of our partners at Rasmal Ventures will be available to welcome a startup to our office at Workinton Lusail, and to discuss a subject pre-defined by the entrepreneur. The goal of this initiative is to provide entrepreneurs in Qatar with the opportunity to meet with a venture capital professional to tackle a difficulty, brainstorm solutions, and gain valuable insights on a specific challenge they are facing- Wiedmer further explained.He added: "The ecosystem provides workshops that cover a range of startup topics. Rasmal Ventures is a proud contributor to them, and they are also important. With Open-Door VC, we aim to do something different; to contribute a new resource for entrepreneurs in Qatar: The ability to unlock a particular obstacle the startup is facing in a very direct and concrete one-on-one interview."During the panel discussion, Ben Beya Dridje also said: "We are here in Qatar, so we want to add value and contribute our part in elevating the startup ecosystem. This programme will foster growth and collaboration in the community.Helping startups and entrepreneurs prepare for their journey will make it easier for us to invest because they are VC-ready."She added: "Within the team, we have a strong shared value: "The more you give to the ecosystem, the more you receive". Not only will we share this mindset with the community, but most importantly, we will demonstrate it."