Arab Finance: The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) and Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) explored plans to increase Qatari investment in the Egyptian market, according to a statement.

This was discussed during a meeting between the CEO of GAFI and Hossam Heiba Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of QCCI.

Heba stated that the authority operates in accordance with a strategy aimed at attracting investments in key sectors, including chemical and petrochemical industries, automotive manufacturing, food processing, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and green hydrogen.

During the meeting, the CEO addressed the advantages offered by various investment systems in Egypt, such as free zones, investment zones, and the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE).

He also pointed out that several incentives and support measures have been implemented for investment activities related to the green economy, AI, innovation, and industrial localization.

Meanwhile, Al Thani emphasized the desire of Qatari businesses to invest in Egypt during the coming period and to establish joint ventures (JVs) with Egyptian businesspeople, which would benefit both nations.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).