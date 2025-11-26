Qatar plans to invest $21 billion in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s economy, focusing on agriculture, finance, mining and banking.

The investment was announced at the conclusion of the “historic” tour of the Great Lakes region by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Ben Hamad Al Thani.

During his visit, he held talks with his host President Felix Tshisekedi and signed several memoranda covering areas ranging from ports to sports.

Al Thani arrived in Kinshasa at the weekend, after visiting Rwanda, where he met President Paul Kagame.

According to officials in Kinshasa, the signed deals are intended to implement the strategic partnership signed in early September between Congolese Prime Minister Judith Suminwa and Sheikh Almansour Bin Jabor Bin Jassim Al Thani, an emissary and influential member of the ruling family.“Our letter of intent submitted to Prime Minister Judith Suminwa specifies the investment budget we intend to implement in the DRC, which is $21billion… It is a win-win partnership,” said Reda Jaber, the Sheikh’s representative.

He praised the DR Congo as a prime destination for investment.“The DRC is a land of opportunity. We intend to exploit these opportunities for the good of Qatar and also for the people of the DRC,” he noted.

The strategic partnership also covers fisheries, livestock, the environment, waste management, public health and the pharmaceutical industry, vocational training, infrastructure, cybersecurity, hydrocarbons and refining.

In addition to the economic dimension, the talks also covered security.

The Qatari leader’s visited at a time when Doha is mediating between the Congolese government and the M23 rebels, who have captured part of the eastern Congo territory.

Sources say among the important items on the agenda in the talks with President Tshisekedi was the Congolese crisis and the conflict between the DRC and Rwanda.

© Copyright 2022 Nation Media Group. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

