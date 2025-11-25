Doha, Qatar: Qatar is keen to broaden its strategic partnership with the Republic of Azerbaijan and diversify investment ventures in line with the shared interests of both countries, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed has said.

The first meeting of the Qatar-Azerbaijan Joint Business Council was organised by Qatar Chamber (QC), yesterday with participation of Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan H E Kamaladdin Heydarov and Second Vice-Chairman of QC Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari. It was also attended by senior officials and representatives from the public and private sectors of both countries.

The meeting was convened on the sidelines of the fourth session of the Joint Economic, Trade and Technical Committee between the Governments of Qatar and Azerbaijan, and reflected the commitment to strengthening economic ties and enhancing the role of the Business Council in trade and investment partnerships.

Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan H E Kamaladdin Heydarov addressing the Qatar-Azerbaijan Joint Business Council meeting.

Delivering the opening speech, Minister Dr. Al-Sayed highlighted the vital role of the private sector in advancing economic relations, stressing that the meeting provides a crucial channel for direct engagement between Qatari and Azerbaijani businesses, enabling new opportunities for trade and investment.

“We encourage the private sector in both countries and the decision-makers to take practical steps to benefit from the great potentials that are available in both the markets of Qatar and Azerbaijan.

Qatar is very keen to promote the bilateral relations and work together in various sectors to build a strong environment, increase the volume of exchange and trade between both countries,” he said.

The steady growth in economic cooperation in recent years, drawing attention to a series of key agreements, including those on economic, trade and technical cooperation, mutual investment protection, and the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion which together form a strong foundation for investors and expanded collaboration, the Minister noted.

Minister Dr. Al-Sayed called the businessmen from Azerbaijan to benefit from the outstanding environment offered by Qatar for foreign investments and services in the free zones.

Also, addressing the meeting, Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan H E Kamaladdin Heydarov said the discussions between the two sides are ongoing to enhance the mechanisms for developing trade relations through the Joint Economic, Trade, and Technical Committee.

Qatar–Azerbaijan Business Council will play a pivotal role in strengthening trade relations between the private sectors of both countries, Minister Heydarov noted.

The first meeting of the Joint Business Council represents a new boost to the friendship and mutual trust between the two countries — an advancement that will positively impact the business community, particularly the private sector, he said.

Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan H E Kamaladdin Heydarov, Second Vice-Chairman of QC Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari with other officials during the meeting, yesterday.

Meanwhile Second Vice-Chairman of QC Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari said the relations between Qatar and Azerbaijan have witnessed tangible development over the past years.

The business council confirms the common keenness of both sides to strengthen economic ties and open broader horizons for cooperation in various commercial and investment sectors.

The Council will contribute in the flow of investments in both countries and will also create a better and more attractive environment for investors, especially in the high-potential sectors like agriculture, energy, logistics, tourism, technology, food industries among others.

The Chamber is ready to provide all forms of support to businessmen from both sides, facilitate communication between them, and encourage joint initiatives and projects that benefit the economies of both countries, he added.

The council meeting was co-chaired by Dr. Mohammed bin Jawhar Al-Mohammed, QC Board Member and Chairman of the Qatari side, and Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA) and Head of the Azerbaijani side, in the presence of members from both sides.

The meeting discussed the abundant cooperation opportunities between the Qatari and Azerbaijani business sectors across various fields, as well as the investment climate and the opportunities available for companies in both countries.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of the Business Council as an effective platform for strengthening ties between their business communities and supporting greater economic and investment cooperation.

