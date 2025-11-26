DOHA: Chairperson of Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, met on Tuesday with Deputy Chairman of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency, Lukasz Gwiazdowski.

Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to the State of Qatar HE Tomasz Sadzinski, and Ali Bu Sherbak Al Mansori, Acting General Manager of the Qatar Chamber were also present.

The meeting focused on strengthening economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries, exploring investment opportunities, and highlighting the role of the private sector in boosting bilateral investments.

Officials also discussed sectors offering promising investment potential, including hospitality, technology, industry, renewable energy, and others, as both countries seek to expand mutually beneficial business partnerships.

