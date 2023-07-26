Ooredoo Group has announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Zain and TASC Towers Holding to create an independent tower company comprising up to 30,000 towers.Ooredoo Group stated that the exclusive negotiations with the three parties aim at combining their approximately 30,000 telecommunication tower assets in Qatar, Kuwait, Algeria, Tunisia, Iraq and Jordan into a jointly owned independent tower company in a cash and share deal.

It added that the independent operating model will enhance shareholder value, and enhance the operational and carbon efficiency of passive tower infrastructure supporting the reduction of MENA’s carbon footprint.It affirmed that the new partnership will form the largest tower company in MENA. The enlarged tower company will continue to operate as an independent and standalone entity.

