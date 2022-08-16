The Board of Directors of Ornantel has approved a donation of RO150, 000 to help restore services and help those affected by the recent heavy rainfall in the wilayats of South Batinah.

The donation comes as part of the company's commitment to supporting the government's efforts in such extraordinary circumstances.

The amount will be distributed through the approved official channels. The AGM of the company will be notified of this donation at the next Annual General Meeting that will take place during the first quarter of 2023.

