Muscat – Oman has dispatched over 975 tonnes of aid this year that include relief materials, medical provisions, and assorted food to nations grappling with disasters and upheavals.

Recipient countries have expressed gratitude towards the sultanate’s unwavering commitment to global well-being, according to an ONA report.

The disclosure of these figures, on the World Humanitarian Day (WHD) on August 19, accentuates Oman’s continuous endeavour to make a tangible difference. Pioneering these benevolent missions is the Oman Charitable Organisation, which was founded in 1996 to represent the sultanate’s spirit on the global humanitarian stage.

The significance of WHD can be traced back to a tragic incident in 2003 when a bomb assault at Baghdad’s Canal Hotel claimed the lives of 22 humanitarian workers, including UN’s Special Representative for Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello.

The UN General Assembly, in memory of those killed, designated August 19 as WHD five years post the tragedy.

The modern world is fraught with complexities, witnessing the cascading effects of natural disasters, conflicts, and epidemics, annually affecting millions. Humanitarianism, however, transcends mere tangible aid. Its essence is rooted in psychological support, bolstering the spirits of those grappling with adversities across the globe.

Highlighting the escalating global needs, the UN has rolled out an unprecedented humanitarian appeal for 2023, pegged at US$51.5bn.

This is geared towards assisting an estimated 339mn people across 68 nations, marking a sharp rise from the previous year’s figures by approximately 65mn individuals.

Oman, in this global landscape, stands as a beacon of hope. Through coordinated efforts spanning governmental and societal sectors, it ceaselessly works towards alleviating global suffering based on meticulously crafted strategies.

