Head of the Institutions Unit and Major Donors in the Islamic Charitable Organization and head of the volunteer delegation Jarrah Al-Zaid said that the organization was able to implement the first phase of its relief program to help the flood victims in Pakistan.

Al-Zaid added in a press statement on Sunday, after the team returned to the country, that the program resulted in the distribution of 2,550 food baskets to 15,300 needy people in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan and Sindh. He explained that the visit achieved its humanitarian goals in coordination with the Kuwaiti embassy in Islamabad and in coordination with the office of the Charitable Organization and local associations in Pakistan.

It is noteworthy that the floods that hit the south and northwest of Pakistan in the past few months have caused widespread destruction that affected nearly a third of Pakistan’s area, killing thousands and displacing more than 30 million people. (KUNA)

