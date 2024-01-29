Social media
Qatari contributions provide homes for flood victims in Pakistan

The initiative was supported by philanthropists in Qatar as part of QC’s housing efforts

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
January 29, 2024
Qatar Charity (QC) has constructed 12 homes in the Khairpur district of Pakistan's Sindh province for the families affected by the 2022 floods, a statement said Sunday.
The initiative was supported by philanthropists in Qatar as part of QC’s housing efforts, especially in disaster and crisis-affected areas. These houses were handed over to the families who lived in tents.
Each of the constructed houses includes two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom, a courtyard, and a boundary wall, in addition to providing water sources, solar energy, and sanitation facilities for these homes.
Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, commissioner of the Sukkur Division, expressed the happiness of the local authorities, praising Qatar Charity's efforts and gratitude to the donors, confirming that the houses have been handed over to the deserving recipients.
A beneficiary, Saeeda Khatoon, a widow and mother of seven children, said: “I lost my husband and home in the floods, and we had to live in a tent where my children suffered a lot in the summer and winter. I work as a daily wager and cannot afford the cost of building a house. However, I had a dream of having a home, and I am very happy to say that I have received my own house from Qatar Charity, which has become a source of realising my dream.”
Another beneficiary, Alisha Begum said: “I work as a daily wage labourer with my husband. After losing our home in the floods, we were living in a tent under the open sky without electricity or water. Today, I feel overwhelming happiness because I have received my own cement-built house. I express my gratitude to Qatar Charity and the benefactors who have made our lives easier.”
