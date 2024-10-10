MUSCAT: Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) hosted a grand opening ceremony at its prestigious Grand Hall on October 9, 2024, highlighting its growing commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship.

The event brought together prominent figures from various sectors, with Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion, presiding as Guest of Honour. Dignitaries, ministers, and esteemed guests from across Oman were in attendance as well.

Speaking at the event, Prof Amer Saif al Hinai, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Postgraduate Studies and Research at Sultan Qaboos University, emphasised the establishment of the Innovation and Technology Centre as part of the university’s executive plan. This initiative aims to foster innovation and entrepreneurship within the academic community, encouraging students to develop entrepreneurial ideas and sustainable solutions.

The university is committed to maximising the impact of scientific research and innovation in the fields of work and entrepreneurship, as demonstrated by its collaborative partnerships across various sectors. In this context, two new opportunities were announced in collaboration with the Innovation Group and the Ministry of Finance.

Following his speech, attendees watched a film showcasing the university’s role in nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship, aiming to inspire students and highlight the significance of SQU’s Innovation and Technology Transfer Centre in Oman’s entrepreneurial landscape.

In addition to the keynote address and film, the university formalized partnerships by signing Memorandums of Understanding with various organizations, including ITHCA Group and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA). Talks with the Ministry of Finance were also underway for a potential collaboration.

The ceremony also marked the announcement of winners from SQU’s Forsatak Programme, a pioneering initiative designed to accelerate innovation and AI-based research at the university. Launched to empower students, researchers, faculty, and administrators, Forsatak provided necessary financial and technical support to develop cutting-edge AI applications.

“Forsatak was about bringing innovative ideas to life,” stated a university spokesperson. “Through seed funding and mentorship, the programme enabled our community to transform their ideas into viable solutions that addressed real-world challenges.”

Open to all university affiliates, the Forsatak Programme aimed to cultivate AI-driven solutions across various sectors, including health technology, educational technology, environmental sustainability, financial technology, and food and nutrition technology. Participants applied individually or as part of a team of up to five members. The program required ideas to be original, innovative, and supported by a comprehensive financial plan outlining how funds would be allocated.

Support provided through Forsatak included funding of up to RO 20,000, technical assistance, specialized mentors, and connections with investment and funding entities. Participants also engaged in a six-month mentorship and training programme tailored to enhance their skills and refine their projects.

As part of the ceremony, renowned international speaker, life and business strategist, and author Moataz Mashal delivered a public lecture titled “Entrepreneurship: Between Challenge and Freedom.” This lecture, open to the public, resonated with young aspiring entrepreneurs by exploring the dynamic balance between the risks and freedoms associated with entrepreneurship.

During the week, SQU will organize various activities aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. One of the week’s highlights is the global Startup Weekend, which will take place from October 10 to 13. This 54-hour educational experience divides participants into teams of developers, designers, and entrepreneurs who will collaborate to develop their ideas into viable startup projects. The event includes mentorship sessions and discussions to inspire creativity and entrepreneurial thinking, culminating in final project presentations before a judging panel.

On October 14, the university will host the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum, which aims to promote a culture of innovation within academic institutions and provide a platform for knowledge exchange among innovators and entrepreneurs. The forum will address critical topics such as the challenges faced by early-stage startups and the role of universities in promoting entrepreneurship. It will feature participation from leading experts and industry leaders.

Another significant event is the Startup Safari, which will take place on October 15. It will introduce students to the latest innovations at prominent companies, such as Atyab Food Industries and Omantel Innovation Labs, encouraging them to explore new areas within innovation and entrepreneurship.

The week concludes with a closing ceremony on October 16, where the winners of various competitions held throughout the week will be honored. Through this week, Sultan Qaboos University reinforces its position as a leading center for supporting innovation and entrepreneurship in Oman, aiming to build an entrepreneurial community capable of addressing challenges and providing innovative solutions to drive economic and social development in the country.

