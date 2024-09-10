The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) announced that it will open the Wadi Dayqah Dam gates to discharge 15mn m³ of water on September 15, 2024.

Located in Quriyat, 75km from Muscat, Wadi Dayqah is home to one of the largest dams in the Arabian Peninsula.

A statement issued by MAFWR said, ‘The ministry will open the Wadi Dayqah Dam to drain about 15mn m³ of water. The dam has a storage capacity of 100mn m³ and a height of 75m.

The ministry explained that the aim of opening the dam was to feed underground reservoirs, needed to irrigate the farms of the people of Daghamr and Hail al Ghaf.

The ministry called on citizens to stay away from the wadi and abide by safety instructions to avoid any accidents.