Yanqul: As many as 6,000 people are expected to benefit from the water network project in the Wilayat of Yanqul in the Governorate of Al Dhahirah.

Being implemented by Nama Water Services Company, the completion rate of the project has reached 95% and it will start operations in the third quarter of 2025.

Eng. Badr Salim Al Rabaani, Director of the Project said that the project cost stands at OMR2.58 million and includes 590 connections for housing units.

He said that the project includes the construction of a water distribution network of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes, with a length of 72.7 kilometres, in addition to a main distribution line of ductile iron (DI) pipes, with a length of 1.9 kilometres.

The project also includes the construction of a pumping station containing three pumps and four connection points between the existing pipelines.

He added that the project includes the installation of fire hydrants, isolation valves, air release and flush valves, pressure monitoring points in the network, and the construction of water line crossings at valleys and roads.

It’s worth noting that the Yanqul water network project is part of a series of projects being implemented by Nama Water Services Company in several governorates. Through these projects, the company seeks to ensure the sustainability of water services and provide potable water to people.

