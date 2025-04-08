Muscat – Nama Water Services is currently working on a series of key projects valued at more than RO550mn, according to Qais bin Saud al Zakwani, CEO of the company.

The announcement was made during the opening of the Oman Water Week conference on Monday at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, with over 100 international and regional experts in attendance.

In his speech, Zakwani said that the company’s ongoing projects include significant investments in water transmission lines, increased storage capacity, and expanded sanitation networks. He also stated that Nama Water Services is committed to further investment in these sectors in the future.

He added that Nama Water Services aims to maximise local added value by allocating 20 per cent of the total cost of strategic projects to local content, with a focus on engaging small and medium enterprises. This, he said, will support the national economy and create new opportunities for entrepreneurship in the water and infrastructure sectors.

Furthermore, Nama Water Services is exploring alternative water resources to maximise benefits from various sources. One notable project is the Wadi Dayqah Dam Water Purification Plant in Quriyat, which will utilise surface water and purify it according to the highest international technical standards.

The company has also made progress in upgrading its water metre infrastructure, converting mechanical metres to digital ones. This upgrade has resulted in approximately 95% of subscribers now having access to digital metres, which help raise awareness about water conservation by providing real-time updates on consumption. “This also ensures more accurate billing for consumers.”

In line with its efforts to optimise water use, Nama Water Services has established a monitoring centre that operates around the clock to analyse water consumption patterns. “This allows the company to address challenges promptly and efficiently.”

Zakwani also emphasised the importance of reclaimed water, treated using international best practices. He stated that reclaimed water is essential for ensuring the efficient use of water resources and promoting environmental balance by increasing green spaces across Oman.

Oman Water Week 2025 features a range of specialised sessions and workshops focused on water management, innovative technologies, and emerging trends in the field.

The event also includes an exhibition with over 60 exhibitors from more than 25 countries.

