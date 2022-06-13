Muscat - A number of agreements have been signed between the Sultanate of Oman and the United Republic of Tanzania in various fields.

"The Sultanate of Oman and the United Republic of Tanzania sign six memoranda of understanding within the framework of the official visit of the Tanzanian President, covering the fields of energy, tourism, natural resources, higher education and training, and national museums," Oman News Agency (ONA) said in a statement.

"Also the signing of a tripartite memorandum between the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture and the Zanzibar National Chamber of Commerce, and a memorandum between the Oman Investment Authority and the Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority."

Additionally, an investment fund will be established between the Sultanate of Oman and the United Republic of Tanzania.

His Excellency Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign told ONA that the establishment of an investment fund between the Sultanate of Oman and the United Republic of Tanzania had been finalised and will be concerned with investment in several sectors, including agriculture, fishing and mining.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).