Doha: The Sultanate of Oman on Wednesday participated in the 28th meeting of the GCC Ministerial Committee for Telecommunications and Posts, held in the State of Qatar. Oman was represented at the meeting by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

Oman’s delegation was headed by Dr. Ali Amer Al Shidhani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology for Communications and Information Technology.

During the meeting, the Ministerial Committee discussed means to develop the sectors of posts and telecommunications in GCC states and ways to enhance joint cooperation among member states in these vital sectors. The meeting also dealt with cooperation among GCC states in the field of space.

