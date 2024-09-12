Muscat – Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) has lifted the ban on fishing abalone this year for a ten-day period in November.

H E Dr Saud bin Hamoud bin Ahmed al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, has issued Ministerial Decision No 181/2024 amending executive regulations of the Marine Fishing and Aquatic Resources Protection Law.

The decision establishes that harvesting and collecting abalone is prohibited throughout the year, except during the period from November 3 to November 12.

The decision was issued on September 8 and took effect on September 9.

With the number of abalone dwindling, MAFWR has been imposing bans on fishing abalone from time to time. It had banned harvesting and trading in abalone in the last four years from 2020 to 2023.

MAFWR had lifted a two-year ban on abalone fishing for a brief period in 2019.

The abalone catch has dwindled over the years in Omani waters with yearly catch hovering between 50-55 tonnes. It went up to a high of 149 tonnes in 2011, when fishing of abalone reopened after a moratorium of three years.

The ministry stated that Oman’s abalone stocks continue to deplete as a result of divers’ malpractices during the fishing season, as well as fishing outside the season.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

