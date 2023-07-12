Hossein Selahvarzi, Head of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, received H E Ibrahim Ahmed al Mu’aini, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the Islamic Republic of Iran, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides explored means of enhancing economic relations, boosting trade exchange and highlighting promising sectors in Oman. They also reviewed areas of joint business cooperation in the fields of industry, banking, food, tourism, health and mining. Investment opportunities in the Iranian market were also explored during the meeting.

H E Mu’aini said that special incentives are offered to foreign businesses in general and Iranian businesses in particular to invest in Oman.

He informed that the volume of trade exchange between the two countries is about RO2bn and underscored the importance of developing business and economic relations.

According to Selahvarzi, trade exchange between the two countries has recorded a 40% growth this year, compared to the corresponding period in 2022. He also affirmed the readiness of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture to expand economic cooperation with the sultanate, in addition to supporting the private sector of the two countries.

Selahvarzi announced that the 20th session of the joint Oman-Iran committee will be held in Tehran in the coming days.

