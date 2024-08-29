The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Environment Authority, has completed the preparation of the final draft of the general policy framework for registering and issuing carbon reduction certificates, in accordance with Article 6 of Paris Agreement.

The final document consists of 52 pages, in which the Sultanate of Oman charts its path towards a carbon-free future. Through the document, Oman seeks to become a prominent carbon trading centre in the Middle East.

In the context, the Environment Authority affirmed that the draft received the commendation of international institutions and organisations specialised in this field. The authority pointed out that the draft or framework will be reviewed by all stakeholders during a technical workshop to be held in mid-September in Muscat.

It is worth to mention that the political framework for the draft will be launched at the 29th Conference of the Parties next November in the capital Baku, the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Baku conference will bring together representatives from nearly 200 countries, along with environmental organisations, scientists and civil society.

The conference aims to assess progress on climate goals, negotiate new commitments, and promote international cooperation in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, adapting to climate impacts, and financing climate action. COP29 will play a key role in shaping the global climate agenda and ensuring that the goals of the Paris Agreement are met. — Agencies

