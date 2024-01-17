DAVOS — "There is no silver bullet" for tackling the complex challenges of climate change, asserted Saudi Envoy for Climate Adel Al Jubeir.



His remarks came during a session at WEF dedicated to discussing the impact of land degradation and finding aligned solutions with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to mitigate drought and desertification globally.



The minister announced that Saudi Arabia is looking forward to hosting the 16th Conference of the Parties (COP16) in December 2024.



This event is set to focus on combatting land degradation and promoting sustainable development worldwide.



"We are committed to working with the global community to come up with the most effective and efficient way to deal with the challenge of land degradation," he said.



Al Jubeir emphasized the need for diverse energy sources as a crucial factor in addressing the challenges posed by climate change.



He urged the international community to enhance cooperation, stating that substantive global collaboration on climate and resource security can "move us to a better place."

