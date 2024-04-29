RIYADH — Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that there is a list of solutions to reduce carbon emissions, and that any of these solutions can be adopted.



Addressing an open forum at World Economic Forum Special Meeting in Riyadh on Sunday, the minister said that Saudi Arabia continues to believe that the world will require every source of energy from hydrocarbons to nuclear energy and synthetic fuels. He noted that Saudi Arabia is open to choices in energy provided that the economics are viable.



Prince Abdulaziz said that climate change is a problem that must be solved on a global level and not a local level. He emphasized that there is no ready-made recipe for green energy transformation that everyone must adhere to. “We have no objection to partnering with anyone. We are ready to transport these molecules, especially hydrogen in the form of ammonia, through pipes, but we face challenges,” he said while asking, “who will manufacture the materials used in the manufacture of electric cars?”



Prince Abdulaziz pointed out that many people still live in energy poverty in the world. “A billion people will be born in the world and they will need energy.” The minister stated that the energy sector was working on a national level with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund, Saudi Aramco, and internationally with Germany, France, Italy, and other countries to build a feasible business model for clean energy sources.

