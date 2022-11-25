The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has identified four types of violations that could lead to the suspension of new work permits for companies. The violations are defined in a newly announced resolution.

They are:

1. Breaches stipulated in the Cabinet Resolution No. 21 of 2020 regarding service fees and administrative fines by the ministry and its amendments.

2. Failure to provide appropriate labour accommodation. In this case, the company file is administratively suspended until the required accommodation is provided to the employees.

3. Human trafficking allegations. In this case, the violating company is suspended until it is proven innocent. The suspension continues for two years after a final ruling is issued against the company in the event of conviction.

4. Abuse of the electronic powers granted to the company to access the ministry’s systems. In this case, the company’s file gets administratively suspended for a period of six months from the date of proven violation.

More details to follow

