National Security Adviser, Supreme Defence Council Secretary General, Royal Guard Commander and Nasser Vocational Training Centre (NVTC) board of trustees chairman Lieutenant General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa has directed to establish a Cybersecurity Sciences Academy.The academy at NVTC will be under the chairmanship of Dr Abdulla bin Nasser Al Nuaimi.

The academy, which will become one of the basic pillars of the security and technical education in Bahrain, will enhance the kingdom’s status in the field of security technology and data protection, regionally and globally.It reflects Bahrain’s strategic ambition of developing cybersecurity practices in the era of the fourth Industrial Revolution that is witnessing an unprecedented digital transformation across various sectors.

This requires facing its challenges by promoting a culture of cybersecurity among youngsters, as they are a key factor in achieving security and safety when using modern technologies, and providing them with the skills, as well as scientific and professional expertise necessary to address digital security risks.The academy will attract Bahraini students from grade 10 to 12, on the one hand, and secondary school graduates who wish to obtain a diploma in information technology and cybersecurity, in addition to those who had been trained on the principles and sciences of technology and strategy, on the other.It will oversee future trends in adopting smart technologies that strengthen the cybersecurity system in the kingdom, which will make it an incubator of skilled Bahraini competencies who provide effective and innovative solutions with a positive momentum in the business sector, including data protection, Internet security, network protection, cloud security, artificial intelligence, and other skills and technologies.

In this regard, Shaikh Nasser met Dr Al Nuaimi and the National Centre for Cybersecurity chief executive Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa and his accompanying delegation.Shaikh Nasser discussed with the delegation ways to co-operate in order to launch the academy in the next academic year (2023-2024), in addition to the academic programmes to be developed.

