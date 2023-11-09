Resecurity, a Los Angeles-based cybersecurity and intelligence company serving Fortune 500 clients globally, has opened an office in Manama to serve the local market as well as subsidiaries across the GCC.

Supported by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB), this marks the expansion of its global footprint with offices that include Rome, Seoul, Singapore, and Bangkok, as well as countries across the Mena region.

Within the first year of operation, Resecurity will additionally set up a dedicated technology hub to serve regional and global clients, comprising intensive graduate training programmes in cybersecurity.

Explaining that the company’s choice of Bahrain was due to the skilled workforce and its focus on using cloud computing, Gene Yoo, chief executive of Resecurity, said: “This will allow us to provide our cybersecurity solutions to businesses and organisations in Bahrain and across the Gulf region.

Delivering unparalleled visibility into complex cybersecurity threats that are becoming increasingly sophisticated and pervasive worldwide, we serve clients in a variety of industries with global reach.”

Musab Abdulla, the executive director of business development for Information and Communications Technology (ICT) at Bahrain EDB said: “Bahrain has cemented itself internationally as a trusted destination for investment backed by progressive government policies and a future ready workforce.

Resecurity’s tech hub will facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise through dedicated workshops and training programmes designed to further empower the local workforce with the necessary skills to navigate the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape.”

Resecurity was recognised as a leader in the cyber threat intelligence market in the Frost & Sullivan Global Threat Intelligence Platforms Market 2022 report.