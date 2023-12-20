Muscat: In alignment with its commitment to support small and medium enterprises sector and diversifying its banking services provided in this field, Bank Muscat, the leading financial service provider in the Sultanate of Oman, represented by Najahi Business Banking Unit, participated in the second edition of the Construction Horizons Forum in North Batinah which titled "Tourism and Real Estate Development". The event was recently organized by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry in North Al Batinah Governorate, under the auspices of His Highness Dr. Adham bin Turki Al Said, and in the presence of a number of high-profile officials, and representatives of institutions and companies working in the tourism sector and real estate development projects.

Among 24 booths representing a number of government and private institutions, Bank Muscat special booth displayed financial services and facilities provided by Najahi to enable customers to develop and expand their projects.

The Forum aimed to shed light on government trends in the field of urban development in the light of Oman's Vision 2040 and the Urban Development Strategy for the governorate of North Al Batinah. It presented projects and job opportunities available in the tourism and real estate development sectors. Besides, the Forum reviewed the most important modern technologies and the possibility of localizing them in tourism and real estate development sectors. It presented pioneering experiences in these sectors as well as enhanced communication between businessmen and leading companies to develop cooperation mechanisms. It also discussed opportunities of cooperation and exchange of experiences between academic institutions and the industrial sector in the field of tourism and real estate development.

The bank is keen to be present at diverse events and activities aimed at supporting the small and medium enterprises sector, believing in the importance of this sector and the vital role it plays in advancing comprehensive development within Oman Vision 2040.

Through the dedicated booth, the attendees were briefed about the Bank’s financing products designed to support entrepreneurs. Attendees also got acquainted with the facilities provided by "Najahi" Business Banking to the small and medium enterprises sector, the role it plays, and other banking services and facilities it provides to companies.

Bank Muscat is one of the leading financial institutions that attaches great importance to the small and medium-sized enterprises sector. “Najahi” Business Unit has been hailed by customers for its exceptional financial services it provides, as it enables customers to develop and expand their businesses in line with the development goals of the Sultanate aiming to diversifying sources of income and supporting Omani youth. “Najahi” was designed to meet the requirements of entrepreneurs and MSMEs by providing the necessary support during their initial stages. It offers a range of benefits like POS devices, debit and credit cards, online banking services and collateral-free financial facilities.

Bank Muscat is proud of all the positive results achieved by “Najahi” and the high demand it receives from entrepreneurs. Business projects supported by Najahi represent a range of sectors including retail, hospitality, industry, tourism, mining and agriculture sectors. For more details on Najahi, please visit the nearest branch, call 24790000, or visit .

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

