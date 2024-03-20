Muscat: The first Ramadhan Night organized by the Oman Chamber and Commerce and Industry (OCCI) discussed the challenges and difficulties faced by private sector institutions, especially on the need for a social dialogue to achieve stability in the labor market.

Speaking during a panel discussion, Sheikh Nasr bin Amer al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour, said that when it comes to governance, it is the responsibility of that sector or the ministry to provide job opportunities for citizens every year.

He added, “A job, whether in the public or private sector, is a source of livelihood. The private sector provides better chances for career growth and better pay in some jobs which is one of the main goals for for job seekers.”

He also advised the young jobseekers to start working early and not wait for the perfect job because the ministry has made it easy to move between all sectors. Any private sector employee can apply for jobs in the private sector."

Al Hosani said that the majority of the Omanis employed in big commercial centers (malls) are women and on a part-time contract and added that

90 percent of expatriates hired in low-level professions are unskilled laborers.

According to the latest figures, he pointed out that several Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have now started hiring the national workforce, which was not the case before.

The Ministry of Labour has been playing its role in job replacements through on-job rehabilitation and training.

Speaking at the event, Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, chairman, of OCCI, said that regulating the labor market is key to improving the business environment and empowering the private sector.

He added that the event brought together representatives from the government represented by the Ministry of Labour, workers represented by the General Federation of Oman Workers (GFOW), and the OCCI.

He added that the Ramadhan Night discussed the changes in the Omani Labour Law and the obligations and rights of both employers and workers.

He added that the event is dedicated to debating challenges and difficulties facing private sector institutions about the labor market and the role of social dialogue in achieving stability in the labor market.

The event was also attended by Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, and Nabhan bin Ahmed al Battashi, Chairman of GFOW.

The participants reviewed the changes to the Omani Labour Law and the laws and regulations of the Social Protection Fund compared to former regulations and laws. Business owners were introduced to the obligations and rights set forth by the law. labor rights

Several challenges and developments facing labor rights in the modern age, including temporary work, the impact of technology on traditional jobs, and the lack of balance between professional and personal life, were discussed.

