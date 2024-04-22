Muscat: The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) in Oman has signed a development financing agreement worth $67 million with the Oman Development Bank (ODB).

This agreement is part of the $150-million support program provided by the Saudi government to Oman through the fund.



The co-chairs of the Saudi-Omani joint committee for the management of the program to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) signed the agreement at a signing ceremony at the ODB headquarters in Oman.



Director of Financial Operations and Chairman of the Saudi side of the joint committee Saeed Al-Qahtani and Director General of Treasury at the Ministry of Finance and Chair of the Omani side of the joint committee Zahir Al-Abri represented the two sides in the agreement, while ODB CEO Hussain Al-Lawati signed the agreement on behalf of the bank.



The agreement aims to support the ODB's initiatives in financing SMEs' activities, enhance social and economic growth, and create jobs in various states and governorates of Oman. The ODB is one of Oman's most prominent government entities concerned with providing financing facilities for micro, small, and medium enterprises in the sultanate.