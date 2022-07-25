Muscat – The first Omani woman to climb Mt Everest has once again shown that she is an inspiration not only to Omani women but also for the world at large. Nadhira al Harthy, on Saturday, summited the second highest peak in the world – Mount K2, in Pakistan.

Oman’s embassy in Islamabad tweeted her success as well as congratulated the Omani climber. ‘Many congratulations to climber Nadhira al Harthy on her success in reaching the top of Mt K2 in Pakistan – towering over 8,611m – adding a new achievement to her record of achievements.’

Nadhira had last tweeted on July 15, saying, “Waiting for the right conditions to climb Mt K2. Thank you to all the supporters of the K2 climb trip.”

Nadhira had reached the top of Mt Everest in 2019.

