Muscat – Badr Al Samaa Royal Hospital (BRH), the flagship premium hospital of Badr Al Samaa Group of Hospitals, is ready to be inaugurated tomorrow, Monday 29th July 2024. The hospital is situated at Al Ghubra, Muscat. BRH is all set to deliver quality healthcare in a luxurious and serene healing environment. This premium hospital will be unveiled by HE Dr. Ahmed Salim Saif Al Mandhari, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Planning and Health Organization who is also the chief guest of the event. HE Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be the guest of honour. The event will be graced by the presence of Dr. Muhanna bin Nasser bin Rashid Al Musalhi, Director General of Private Health Institutions, MoH. Managing Directors of Badr Al Samaa Group of hospitals Abdul Latheef and Dr. P A Mohammed, Executive Directors, Moiden Bilal and Firasath Hassan, eminent dignitaries from private and government sector, top management of corporates and insurance companies, senior management of Badr Al Samaa Group of Hospitals, media personnel and many more will witness this historic feat in the private healthcare sector of the Sultanate of Oman.

Speaking to the media personnel during the recently conducted press conference, Abdul Latheef, Managing Director of Badr Al Samaa Group of Hospitals shared the vision behind setting-up this resource intensive project of the group. He said, “It is the philosophy of Badr Al Samaa Group of Hospitals to make differentiating strides in the private healthcare sector of the Sultanate of Oman and be a major contributor to the expectations set under the Vision 2040 and take the healthcare sector of Oman to the heights where no one would have to ever travel outside the country for advanced treatment. BRH is not just about its luxurious and classy infrastructure but it is more about the world class technology and exceptional line up of doctors being housed in it. It is about the type of the complex procedures and surgeries we are going to do here. It is about the in-country value we are going to create. It is about the time and money we will save for the patients who otherwise have to travel abroad. We are aiming at cutting down 30% of the number of patients travelling abroad for the treatment”.

Dr. P A Mohammed, Managing Director of Badr Al Samaa Group of Hospitals stated that Badr Al Samaa Royal Hospitals will house 7 centres of excellence in which technology will be at par with global standards and doctors will be the most qualified and experienced ones to ensure that majority of the complex and tertiary medical cases will be address within the country itself. These centres of excellence will be Gastrointestinal Digestive health, Surgical & Advanced Endoscopy, Minimal Access Surgery, Urology, Uro-Oncology & Andrology, Orthopaedics, Joint Replacements & Spine Surgeries, Mother & Child and Emergency & Critical Care. BRH will house many other specialities as-well. He said “we are proud to have many senior Omani Consultants and prominent visiting doctors from India and many other countries to be a part of the clinical team of BRH”.

On this occasion, speaking to the media, Executive Director of Badr Al Samaa Royal Hospitals, Moiden Bilal said, “BRH is completed with a record time of one year by the exemplary efforts of the team working day-in and day-out and finally this state-of-the art premium hospital, ready in every sense, is all set to make create a difference and be of much help to the deserving patients of the Sultanate of Oman”. He further added, “Owing to the vision of Badr Al Samaa Group of Hospitals, we are committed to bridge every gap in the private healthcare sector and make every technology, facility and doctors available within Oman and be a major contributor to the growth of the country’s healthcare sector”.

Firasath Hassan, Executive Director of Badr Al Samaa Royal Hospitals told media that BRH is inspired by 22 years of legacy of its parent group Badr Al Samaa Group of Hospitals. To make sure the patients get the best quality treatment, BRH has established policies and protocols of the patient care and quality inspired by the top healthcare accreditation bodies of the world, Joint Commission International (USA) and Australian Council on Healthcare Standards (ACHS) International. He further added, “Along with line-up of the highly qualified and renowned doctors, unparalleled luxurious ambiance BRH is committed at ensuring fast and personalized services to give a feeling of comfort and relaxation to our patients”.

Recently a brand identity unveiling ceremony of Badr Al Samaa Royal Hospital (BRH) was held under the patronage of HE Dr. Ahmed Salim Saif Al Mandhari, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Planning and Health Organization. The philosophy of BRHs logo stands on three elements, Care, Smile and Hope. Caring is at the heart of BRHs mission, it symbolizes the compassionate and dedicated care provided to every patient. Smile reflects happy patients and their well-being, trust, and satisfaction. Hope fuels patient journeys, providing strength, resilience, and optimism.