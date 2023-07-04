The Ministry of Education intends to employ secondary school students in July and August in order to encourage them to use their spare time wisely, reports Al-Anba daily quoting sources from the educational sector. Sources affirmed that the ministry is working hard to implement this project in coordination with the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM). Sources said the ministry will recruit students, who will serve as public relations staff in its building in South Surra.

Sources explained this move aims to encourage the students to spend their leisure time in worthwhile activities, boost their self confidence and teach them how to be independent. Sources added the salary will range from KD150 to KD200. Meanwhile, The Public Authority for Youth announced the launch of the “Job Opportunity” program as part of the summer activities, which will provide temporary job opportunities for secondary school Kuwaiti students of both genders during the summer vacation, reports Al-Anba daily.

In a press statement, Acting Deputy Director General of the Youth Projects Sector Nasser Al-Sheikh said summer job opportunities for students will be in a number of professional jobs that help them hone their skills and engage them in the job community, with the cooperation of a number of government agencies. He explained that the program, which will be held in the months of July and August, is the first of the summer activities of the authority. It aims to activate its role in investing the youth’s time during this period in a way that will benefit them by developing their skills, increasing their confidence, and diversifying their experiences at an early age through job work experience that will benefit the student and society. The program aspires to introduce young people to the atmosphere and nature of work in various disciplines, and to learn directly from workers with expertise and skills.

The authority set comfortable and sufficient working hours for students such that they do not exceed four hours per day, and the number of working days do not exceed five days a week, with a total of 20 hours per week. It also allocated a reward of up to KD 150 (about USD 500) per month for participating students. Al-Sheikh stressed that the program is the result of the work of the joint committee, which included the Ministry of Social Affairs, Ministry of Education and the Public Authority for Manpower, alongside the Public Authority for Youth. He expressed his pride in this constructive cooperation that works to serve young people. Al-Sheikh called on those wishing to participate in the program to register on the Public Authority for Youth’s website www.youth.gov.kw.

