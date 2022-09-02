Muscat – The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) signed nine usufruct contracts on Wednesday to attract investments to stimulate the economy and implement small and medium-level tourism projects on government land.

The contracts were signed H E Salem bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, and investors representing the companies concerned.

The contracts include the establishment of several projects – a rest house, a two-star and a three-star hotel in Dhofar, and a one-star and three-star hotel in Jabal Akhdar, Dakhliyah.

North Sharqiyah will get a three-star hotel in Wadi Bani Khalid and a resort in Bidiyah, while Dhahirah will see the construction of a tourist camp in Ibri.

Elsewhere, a luxury tourist camp will be set up in Jalan Bani Bu Hassan in South Sharqiyah.

The contracts are part of MHT’s drive to attract investments amounting to RO3bn in the tourism sector, in line with the economic directions of Oman Vision 2040 to empower SMEs.

‘The ministry is focusing on ensuring the economic and social impact of new projects and their contribution to serving local communities by providing job opportunities and enhancing local content (local added value). This is in addition to increasing the number of hotel rooms and facilities in line with the objectives of the comprehensive tourism development plan,’ MHT stated.